‘Lion’ of a horse holds his nerve at windswept Pau as Emily King takes pole position after dressage

The Pau dressage leaderboard has a late shake-up as riders from three nations settle on the podium on the eve of cross-country, and last year’s champion makes a good start to defending his title

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Emily King and Valmy Biats top the Pau Horse Trials dressage results 2026
Emily King and Valmy Biats top the leaderboard at Pau 2026 after dressage
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Emily King and Valmy Biats produced “one of the best tests we’ve ever done” to score 24.9 and top the Pau Horse Trials dressage results.

The 2026 Luhmühlen runners-up opened their performance with a string of nines for their entrance and halt, and the marks rarely dipped below seven throughout. They scored another nine for the extended canter from the judge at C, James Rooney.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.