Tom McEwen takes over the Pau dressage lead on five-star debutant who’s already ‘smashing the numbers’ as one of the youngest in the field

The leaderboard is in flux at the three-quarter stage of the Pau Horse Trials dressage phase, with Tom McEwen now leading – while Izzy Taylor and Ros Canter also impress

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Tom McEwen and Quintus take the lead at Pau horse trials dressage 2026
Quintus kicks off his five-star debut under Tom McEwen with a 28.6 dressage mark
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Tom McEwen has taken the lead from Yasmin Ingham at the top of the Pau Horse Trials dressage leaderboard.

Tom is riding Quintus, a precocious rising star who is making his five-star debut at the age of nine – one of a trio of his year group at Pau.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.