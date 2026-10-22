‘I thought I was a gelding person!’ Yasmin Ingham takes early lead at Pau five-star with her ‘only mare’

Gypsie Du Loir makes an impressive five-star debut in the dressage phase at Pau Horse Trials, as Brits take four of the top five spots on day one

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Yasmin Ingham and Gypsie Du Loir lead the 2026 Pau horse trials dressage phase on day one
Yasmin Ingham and Gypsie Du Loir score 28.9 to lead the first day of dressage at Pau five-star
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

It’s early days in the Pau Horse Trials dressage phase, with only a third of the field having performed on day one, but Yasmin Ingham holds pole position as the only rider to break the 30-barrier.

Gyspie Du Loir, a debutante at this level, looked right at home on the five-star stage to score 28.9. Just a couple of blips in the first set of changes pegged them back from a really polished test.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.