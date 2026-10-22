One horse not accepted at Pau trot-up as the season’s final five-star kicks off

A field of 49 will go forward to dressage, which starts at 2.30pm (1.30pm British time)

Martha Terry&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Pau Horse Trials trot-up first horse inspection
Julie Wolfert and SSH Playboy will not be taking part in Pau five-star after their long trip from Kansas, US
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

One horse was spun at the first Pau Horse Trials trot-up, leaving a field of 49 to go forward to dressage.

American rider Julie Wolfert had made the trip over to France from Kansas, US, with SSH Playboy hoping to contest her first five-star, but it was not to be. The 14-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding was sent to the holding box and then not accepted by the ground jury on re-inspection.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.