Four British horses withdrawn before final trot-up at Pau, including podium contender

Izzy Taylor withdraws both of her remaining rides before the final trot-up at Pau, besides a couple more Brits, leaving a field of 29 to showjump

Martha Terry&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Izzy Taylor and SBH Big Wall on cross-country; the horse was a withdrawal before Pau final trot-up
Izzy Taylor and SBH Big Wall jump a lovely cross-country clear at Pau to lie sixth overnight, but withdraw before the final phase
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Izzy Taylor was the highest placed rider to drop out of contention on Sunday morning at the Pau final trot-up. She withdrew Jane Timmis’ five-star debutant SBH Big Wall from overnight sixth.

The pair had produced a lovely round over Pierre Michelet’s influential track on Saturday, clocking 9.6 time-faults to move up from ninth.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.