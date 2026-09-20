Blenheim field reduced by two ahead of showjumping final following overnight withdrawals

Two horses were absent from Sunday’s trot-up at Blenheim Horse Trials, while 50 will go forward to the showjumping final

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Alexander Bragg (GBR) riding Jaeger Master in CCI4*- L during the cross country phase of the Agria Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials 16-20th September 2026
Alex Bragg on Jaeger Master on the cross-country at Blenheim Horse Trials. The horse was one of two withdrawals ahead of this morning’s trot-up.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Two horses were withdrawn ahead of Sunday’s trot-up at Agria Blenheim Horse Trials and all those presented passed without a hitch.

Jaeger Master, one of Alex Bragg’s three rides in this Agria CCI4*-L class, was withdrawn before this morning’s horse inspection. He held 45th place overnight. Both of Alex’s other horses sailed through the trot-up.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.