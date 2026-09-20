Two horses were withdrawn ahead of Sunday’s trot-up at Agria Blenheim Horse Trials and all those presented passed without a hitch.

Jaeger Master, one of Alex Bragg’s three rides in this Agria CCI4*-L class, was withdrawn before this morning’s horse inspection. He held 45th place overnight. Both of Alex’s other horses sailed through the trot-up.

Harry Dzenis’s Emerald Endeavour was also absent from the final trot-up. The 11-year-old was in 30th place after cross-country.

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The trot-up itself, happily, was entirely uneventful. Horses looked to have come out of yesterday’s cross-country well, and appeared bright-eyed and glossy in the early morning sunshine.

Zara Tindall presented Classicals Euro Star out of order, before the rest of the starters, but that was the only minor deviation to proceedings.

Ground jury president Nikki Herbert, and fellow members Judy Hancock and James Rooney, gave the nod of approval to all 50 horses remaining in the CCI4*-L field.

Overnight leader The Fieldmaster (pictured, below), ridden by Tom McEwen, breezed through – as did his closest challengers, Brookfield Quality (also ridden by Tom), who is in provisional second, and Oliver Townend’s ride Sommersby, in provisional third.

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Tom McEwen presents overnight leader The Fieldmaster at Sunday’s trot-up at Blenheim Horse Trials. (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The first session of CCI4*-L showjumping starts at 11.30am in the Palace Arena. The second session, for the horses at the business end of the standings, will start at 2.40pm.