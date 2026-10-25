The Pau cross-country was extremely influential, with just 18 clears from 49 runners, a 37% clear rate. However, 67% of the field did complete.

There were no clears inside the time, with Tim Price coming closest on the second of his three rides, Happy Boy. They clocked 3.2 time-faults to climb up from 16th after dressage to fourth. Tim also leads overnight on Jarillo.

Emily King and Valmy Biats were the most high-profile pair to fall out of contention on the Pau cross-country. The clubhouse leaders after dressage on a score of 24.5, they looked to be cruising on their minute markers when the 17-year-old gelding ran out at the skinny after the “Oops” drop at fence 24b.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

Emily put her hand up to retire.

Two well-placed horses slid on the slope down from this drop and fell – which provoked the leader Tim Price to change his plan to a more direct line at this combination.

The Maryland winners Felix Vogg and Cartania saw their chance of a second five-star victory slip away quite literally with a fall here when they were going brilliantly from 12th spot. They were up on their time, and a clear would have secured the lead on 30.4.

The chances of his fellow Swiss Mélody Johner and Erin – who had been lying seventh – evaporated when the grey stopped at the bank. However, when he did jump down on second attempt, he slipped and also fell.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yasmin Ingham was another in winning contention from joint-fifth after dressage on 28.9, aboard five-star first-timer Gypsie Du Loir. The pair were storming round beautifully, when they slipped before the left-handed corner at fence 28bc. Gypsie valiantly attempted to jump the fence, but the pair both fell on the landing side. Both looked a little sore, but were able to walk away.

(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

There were five horse falls in total, although two came on the flat.

Sarah Ennis produced a personal best dressage score at this level of 29.5 aboard the bold-jumping Dourough Ferro Class Act (Larry). But they fell early on course at a straightforward stone wall, festooned in Halloween paraphernalia.

“Larry and I are absolutely fine after our fall, apart from a very few minor bruises,” Sarah told H&H. “We’re just very disappointed not to have been able to finish, but thankfully no serious harm done and we live to fight another day.”

Caroline Powell’s frustrating season at five-star was compounded when High Time fell at a steeplechase fence (14) out on the racecourse section of the course. Both horse and rider were quickly up on their feet, with High Time seemingly keen to sample the racetrack before being caught.

“All safe and sound,” she told H&H. “On the way home with a sound horse which is the main thing.”

Tom Jackson and Plot Twist B, who came from 31st after dressage to finish runners-up at Pau last year, were in closer order after the first phase in 17th. Alas, for Tom it proved academic as he fell off when the gelding jinked at the second angled brush at fence eight – which Tom had earlier predicted “will catch a few out”.

“Plot Twist B started amazingly and felt great,” he posted. “Unfortunately a miscommunication at angled brushes resulted in a fall. As we all know that’s the sport sometimes, the main thing [is] Blue is all OK and will now enjoy a well deserved holiday.”

Joseph Murphy’s ride Calmaro was one of several horses to slip up on the flat. The grey lost his hind end rounding the turn before fence 10, tipping his rider out of the plate, although he just managed to stay on his feet. Although the ground was generally appreciated by riders, a day of heavy showers and overnight rain meant the top was a little slippery in some places.

“A frustrating end of the season, but thankfully Calmaro and I are both absolutely fine after a slip on the flat today,” Joseph posted, “Not the end to the season we were hoping for, but the most important thing is that ‘Mario’ is sound, well, and happily tucked up in his stable, ready to go again.”

Moroccan rider Noor Slaoui did complete the course on Cash In Hand, but with a run-out at the second water (11b) and a broken device at the fourth water (25b).

“It cost me a couple of teeth,” she posted – after the grey’s neck hit her mouth.

“I wish I could rewind and ride a bit differently to secure the clear round he so deserved, but it’s all part of the learning process and I am grateful to come home with a happy horse, feeling amazing and full of running.”

Frangible fences come into play

Frangible devices were broken eight times, including six at the fourth water – both at the corner in the water (25b) and the narrow corner out (25c).

These included Bubby Upton’s first ride Cola, whose lovely round was blotted by 11 penalties at 25b.

“The pin is frustrating because I felt like we nothing wrong,” she said. “We were on a perfect stride, and it’s one of those things. We love them [the devices] sometimes but hate them at other times. But the rest of his round, I can’t fault him.

“He lost the right front shoe pretty early on, so he was just questioning me a little bit on take-offs which he never normally does,” she explained. “He had to dig even deeper than he usually does and that really slowed our round. I have no words for how extraordinary he is. He has no reason to get himself out of those situations apart from his love for me.”

Bubby is lying second overnight on her second ride, Its Cooley Time.

Sam Ecroyd was another ruing an extra 11 penalties. His clear round on Mister Big Ears was one of the fastest of the day for 5.2 time-faults, but the horse left his hindlegs on the white gate at 13, which caused no other problems.

“He’s an unbelievable horse and was cruising,” said Sam. “I made a stupid mistake. It was an upright gate on top of a mound, which you need a bit of balance for. I thought I’d seen a nice, controlled, waiting stride, but he had a little spook at the road crossing and I made the wrong decision at that moment.

“I should have just waited and chipped, but I pressed on to try to catch the distance back and he jumped it good in front, then saw the drop and took his back legs through it. After that I took my foot off the gas.”

They lie in 14th ahead on 50.3 of showjumping, but could have been sitting in seventh.

Tough day for home nation

It was a particularly tough day for the French. Their star rider Sébastien Cavaillon was riding two half-brothers, debutant Hashtag and Elipso De La Vigne. Hashtag completed but with a stop and a broken device, while he fell from third-placed Elipso at the swans in the main arena and had to limp out in front of a capacity home crowd. However, his bid for glory had already disappeared with a couple of run-outs.

France’s best-placed rider at the end of cross-country ended up being Bastien Commecy, 20th. He runs a livery yard in northern France and was making his five-star debut with Crack Du Noyer.

Sadly, Luc Château’s ride Ego Des Cabanes was put down after hitting the triple brush fence at 9b, which caused nine refusals.