Updates on fallers and disappointments after Pau cross-country, including Emily King, Yasmin Ingham and Tom Jackson

The Pau cross-country had a massive influence on the leaderboard with just a 35% clear rate, and several high-profile falls and disappointments

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Emily King and Valmy Biats at Pau cross-country; among the fallers and disappointments during the day
Emily King and Valmy Biats going well at fence 15, but their bid for victory unravelled after the drop towards the end of the course
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The Pau cross-country was extremely influential, with just 18 clears from 49 runners, a 37% clear rate. However, 67% of the field did complete.

There were no clears inside the time, with Tim Price coming closest on the second of his three rides, Happy Boy. They clocked 3.2 time-faults to climb up from 16th after dressage to fourth. Tim also leads overnight on Jarillo.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.