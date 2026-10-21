Ooh, ahh and oh-la-la: 7 key questions on Pau’s five-star cross-country test

Take a look at what I expect will be the most influential fences on the 2026 Pau Horse Trials cross-country course before the season’s final five-star gets underway

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The log drop at 25A at the start of the fourth and final water combination on the Pau Horse Trials cross-country course
The log drop at 25A at the start of the fourth and final water combination on the Pau Horse Trials cross-country course, which features several beautifully carved animals and insects
(Image credit: Future)

The 50 horses lining up to tackle the Pau Horse Trials cross-country course have a typical “Michelet the Menace” challenge ahead of them: fast, forward and a little bit twisty.

Pierre Michelet, 77, is the longstanding course-designer at Pau Horse Trials, having been at the helm for some 30 years, including upgrading it to the highest level of eventing – now classified five-star – in 2007.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.