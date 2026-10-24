‘It was about where to take the risk’: defending champion’s plan B pays off on eventful Pau cross-country day as he grabs overnight lead

Tim Price spearheads a bonanza day for Team Price as he takes over the lead and wife Jonelle steers three into top 12 after influential day of cross-country at Pau

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Tim Price and Jarillo on Pau cross-country course 2026
Pau overnight leader Tim Price and Jarillo tackle the third water
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Defending champions Tim Price and Jarillo produced a copybook round over an influential Pau cross-country track to take pole position. On the brink of this impressive horse’s second five-star win, Tim said “he’s not an authentic event horse as he’s still learning to gallop, but he’s getting better and better”.

Bubby Upton has moved up from eighth to second – just two penalties adrift – on Its Cooley Time with the second-fastest time. Jonelle Price now lies third on one of her three rides, Senor Crocodillo, from 11th after dressage.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.