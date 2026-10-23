‘Super aggressive’ with 180º turns: riders react to Pau five-star cross-country track as Storm Austen lands in France

“Every fence is a head-scratcher” – competitors predict how the Pau cross-country course will ride

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Pau horse trials 2026 cross-country course, fence number 4
The “Waouh” hedge with drop and ditch at number four is a new fence on the Pau cross-country course
(Image credit: Future)

The general consensus on the Pau cross-country course is that it’s a typical Pierre Michelet track that will reward bold riding. It’s flat and fast, but Pierre has put in a few 180º turn-backs that will disrupt competitors from gaining too much momentum.

Storm Austen is battering northern France, and while down in the south Pau is feeling the effects with blustery conditions and rain, the show goes on in fairly typical autumnal conditions. Rain is expected to fall all day on Friday – and forecast for cross-country day, too – however a summer of dry weather means the ground can take plenty of water.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.