‘I lost my stirrup, I wasn’t even in the saddle’: Bubby Upton makes extraordinary save to avoid a ducking as she continues Pau redemption mission on ‘the best horse I’ve ridden’

Bubby Upton is best of the Brits on Pau cross-country, moving up to second place behind Tim Price, while Tom McEwen unveils a new star on the five-star stage

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Bubby Upton on Pau cross-country with Its Cooley Time in 2026
Bubby Upton en route to second place overnight with Its Cooley Time on Pau cross-country
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

“This year was what we call redemption,” said Bubby Upton at Pau after her fast cross-country clear on Its Cooley Time over a troublesome track moved her up to second place overnight behind Tim Price and Jarillo.

In 2025, the grey was vying for a win at Pau when Bubby fell off just a few fences from home – blaming herself for denying the horse a five-star victory on his debut. This year, she completed a scintillating display – with one superb save from a dunking in the influential first water – to post the second-fastest time of the day with 3.6 time-faults.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.