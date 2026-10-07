‘I’m so thankful it’s not worse’: championship horse to miss Pau five-star after freak stable injury

Sofia Sjöborg’s 2025 European Championships ride Govalent has had a “traumatic few days”

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Sofia Sjöborg and bay gelding Govalent clear a ditch across country
(Image credit: Jasmine Punter)

Sofia Sjöborg’s 2025 European Championships ride Govalent will not travel to France for Pau CCI5*, after a “traumatic few days” caused by a freak stable injury.

The British-based Swedish rider had to call the vet to “Zack” this week when he was found with a wound.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.