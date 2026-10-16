Izzy Taylor’s return to five-star with “the most exciting team of horses she’s ever had” marks the next step in her impressive comeback after a rollercoaster 2026 season.

Next week Izzy is among the Brits entered for Pau Horse Trials, France, (22-25 October), which will be her first five-star run in three years.

In early March she broke her leg in a schooling fall at home, resulting in surgery and almost three months out. She returned to competition on 4 July – competing at two venues in one day – and has been on the up since.

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Having been knocking at the door of a four-star victory since her return, with top-five places at Burgham (Barrington Boy), Hartpury and Scone (SBH Big Wall) and Ballindenisk (PSH Encore), on 7 October Izzy won the Little Downham CCI4*-S section E, with Gary Power’s PSH Encore. She was also fifth with Johnny Hornby’s Barrington Alice, and third in the D section with SBH Big Wall, owned by Jane Timmis.

“PSH Encore is new to me this season, so we’re still getting to know each other. She’s a powerful little mare and I think we’re getting better and better every outing,” Izzy told H&H.

Little Downham secured Izzy and PSH Encore’s minimum eligibility requirement for Pau, and she is entered with Barrington Alice and SBH Big Wall.

“It’s been a busy half-season for me,” said Izzy, who continues to work on rehabbing her leg.

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“I’ve been away at Ballindenisk and Boekelo which is great, but it has different challenges with gymming and things like that. Having five horses at Little Downham was a good test of my fitness, and I’m pleased to say I’ve come through it well.

“I’m looking forward to the winter to being able to get back in the gym and really sorting the rehab out. It is difficult, having been on the road so much, to fit that side of things in. Obviously I’m doing my job, my leg is working, but there will be a lot of winter work to do as well.”

Pau is Izzy’s first five-star since 2023, while she’s been producing and building her string. She has taken Barrington Alice right the way through, the mare won the six-year-old final at the young horse World Championships at Le Lion in 2023 and now makes her five-star debut.

“I’m in a really privileged position that I’ve got probably the most exciting team of horses I’ve ever had,” said Izzy.

“To have them is a real honour – and to have the owners believe in me. Off the back of an injury where nothing’s ever guaranteed, it’s been tricky to get to this point, so to finish with a five-star is really exciting.”