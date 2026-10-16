Top British rider ready for five-star return with ‘most exciting team of horses’ after serious injury

Izzy Taylor is preparing for her first five-star in three years at Pau

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Pictured British eventer Izzy Taylor and SBH Big Wall during the Hartpury cross-country.
Pictured Izzy and SBH Big Wall, one of her entries for Pau five-star.
(Image credit: Jasmine Punter)

Izzy Taylor’s return to five-star with “the most exciting team of horses she’s ever had” marks the next step in her impressive comeback after a rollercoaster 2026 season.

Next week Izzy is among the Brits entered for Pau Horse Trials, France, (22-25 October), which will be her first five-star run in three years.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.