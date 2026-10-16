‘I’ve got my horse back’: five-star pair mark their comeback from injury with a win

The rider has said the pair will aim for a return to Badminton in spring

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Pictured Gubby Leech and Royal Harvest in the cross-country phase at Little Downham CCI4*-S.
(Image credit: Action Replay Photography)

A five-star rider and his long-term partner have marked their comeback with a win – as they eye a return to Badminton in spring.

It has been anything but smooth sailing for Gubby Leech and Royal Harvest, who have both had time out to injury. But the pair showed they are back with a bang when they landed the Childéric Saddles CCI4*-S section D, at Little Downham International.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.