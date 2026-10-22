‘I couldn’t stop smiling all day’: Piggy March’s star stallion is back to winning ways

The 13-year-old had only had one other run under his belt since falling at the Blenheim European Championships last year.

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Piggy March and grey stallion Halo jump a showjumping fence
(Image credit: Athalens)

Piggy March and her brilliant grey stallion Halo were back to winning ways, taking the top spot in the sole open intermediate section at Oasby (3).

Jane McGivern’s diminutive 13-year-old had only had one other run under his belt – in an open novice at Little Downham the previous weekend – since falling at the Blenheim European Championships last year.

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Ellie Hughes
Ellie Hughes