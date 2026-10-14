‘Winning Burghley has changed my life, but it hasn’t changed my ambition’: why Gemma Stevens is set to be more competitive than ever

Gemma Stevens, the 2026 Burghley winner, talks about finally securing “a big B”, her five-star journey, the unassuming horse who’s given her two top-level wins, his dam and siblings

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Gemma Stevens with horse Chilli Knight
(Image credit: Elli Birch/Boots and Hooves Photography)

“Everywhere I go, people are saying that I made them cry,” says Gemma Stevens, reflecting a couple of weeks after her win at Burghley in September.

“Someone at Blenheim even shouted to me, ‘I was doing my ironing and you made me cry,’ which was hilarious. It really is the most amazing feeling and very satisfying.”

Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.