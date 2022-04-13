9 glorious moments from Arctic Soul’s superb career





The equestrian community mourned the loss of a legend when eventer Gemma Tattersall announced the passing of her top horse Arctic Soul, who died aged 19 last week (9 April).

Arctic Soul — an ex-racehorse by Luso known as “Spike” at home — was one of the greatest cross-country horses of all time, and he developed a formidable partnership with Gemma, which spanned over a decade.

Spike won an advanced at Weston Park, on Saturday (9 April) on his dressage score and died of a suspected heart attack after crossing the cross-country finish line.

H&H takes a look back at some of his career highlights…

Spike, who was owned by the Soul Syndicate of Gemma, Marcelle and Clare Tattersall, Linda Allan, Chris and Lisa Stone and Charlotte and Martyn Huggett, landed third place at Blenheim in 2013, the highest placed British combination.

Gemma and her “bestie” Spike began their partnership in 2012 and the following year they stormed to fifth place at Burghley.

In 2015, Gemma and Spike achieved 16th place at their first Badminton together.

…before finishing ninth at the European Eventing Championships held at Blair Castle later in the year.

Gemma and Spike took third place at Badminton in 2016, their best result at the prestigious event.

In 2017, Spike and Gemma were crowned British Open champions at the Festival of British Eventing held at Gatcombe.

Gemma and Spike stormed to third at Burghley in 2017.

They then finished fourth at a hotly-contested Badminton in 2018…

…before being part of the gold-winning team at the World Equestrian Games in Tyron 2018. This was Gemma’s fourth consecutive senior championship team call-up.

