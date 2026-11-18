Piltown Concorde impressed on his five-star debut at Pau Horse Trials last month, finishing sixth at just 10 years old.

The result marked a first five-star completion for his rider, young Brit Lizzie Baugh, who has been through a long journey with “Roddy”, who has been far from straightforward to produce.

“Harriet Bagley and her mum Sue bought Roddy from Annie Dalton as a four-year-old and sent him to me for schooling,” says the 28-year-old.

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“I started him eventing at five, then Harriet rode him as a six-year-old and they sent him back to me to sell at seven, when I bought him with Janette Shipley.”

But along the way, there were a few points when Lizzie considered giving up on the horse.

“He’s the nicest person and not nasty, but he was very shy and nervous,” she says.

“I still almost re-back him every time I mount, leaning over him first. Once you’re on, you can’t do the girth up or look down to check a halt – he’d shoot off!

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“He went through a phase of threatening to bronc in the arena, so I got him going by riding him in his turnout paddock, with the other horses around him, which was somewhere he was relaxed. It worked and I got him going there and then was able to take him back into the arena.

“There were times I was standing next to him waiting for a leg up and everything in me would be saying, ‘Don’t get on him.’

“I once gave him a ‘three strikes and you’re out’ warning, but I really liked his owners and thought he could be a good horse, so I stuck with him. Now he will not give up across country.”

The turning point for Lizzie was taking Piltown Concorde cross-country schooling at Shelford Manor.

She says: “We got there, lunged him, did the whole re-backing process and then took him to the warm-up – where he froze on me and I couldn’t get him to move. He’d done that once or twice and if I moved to get off, he panicked more, so I’d end up stuck on him.

“I sent mum back to the lorry to get a lunge line but by the time she got back I’d managed to get his feet moving in a 10m circle.

“Then I pointed him at a fence and he was away. We schooled round the BE80 track and he gave me the best feeling of any horse on their first cross-country schooling session – so quick on his feet, eyeing up every fence, keen and straight. It was definitely the turning point, even just at 80cm, as no horse had ever given me that feeling.”

Reflecting on how she has to ride Roddy now, Lizzie adds: “He’s always been a brilliant jumper, but on the flat, when you teach him anything new, you get a, ‘No, I can’t do it,’ reaction initially. You have to find an alternative way, changing the question so he thinks he can do it.”

James Rooney was the ground jury president at Pau and he says of the pair’s dressage performance: “Piltown Concorde was very obedient – we all gave him eights for his mid-test halt – while the areas to focus on moving forward are the lateral work and flying changes.

“The test lacked confidence from the rider – she was a bit cautious, rather than showing off – but both horse and rider have the ability.”

Piltown Concorde: building consistency

Lizzie’s travelling groom Ruth Holroyd says that Roddy can be shy and nervous.

“He’s not the most affectionate, but he’s fairly straightforward to look after and quite likes people once he’s got to know you,” she says. “He enjoys a stay-away show because there’s more attention on him and he loves food, so when he gets to go and eat grass he enjoys that.”

This season Roddy has been consistent through the year, whereas previously, Lizzie says he’s been through waves of being tricky both on the ground – for example, being difficult to catch and wary with the farrier – and to ride.

The pair’s strong results this season before Pau include eight in the CCI4*-L at Defender Bramham Horse Trials, sixth at NAF Five Star Hartpury CCI4*-S and seventh individually and members of the second-placed British team in the CCI4*-S Nations Cup at Lignières.

Ruth says: “Bramham and Pau have been highlights. I get very nervous, but I also love to watch – I like to video as it makes me feel I’m doing something useful. You just want the horses to be OK. I’m so proud when I see him in prize-givings – it really feels like he’s made it and grown up.”

Lizzie Baugh and Piltown Concorde jump clear to claim sixth at Pau 2026 (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Lizzie adds that Roddy gave her a brilliant feeling across country at Pau.

She says: “Roddy’s naturally quick but the way he likes to run is he gets his nose stuck out and gallops. If I interfere too much, that ends up being a bit of an argument and me getting in his way.

“He’s a lovely horse to gallop to a fence on, you can spot the distance far enough out to keep galloping and he’s there in rein.

“Roddy has shaped me as a rider – I’ve had to learn a lot to work with him and adapt to do things his way. When he’s happy, he performs.”

Lizzie plans to target Mars Badminton Horse Trials in 2027 with Roddy and judge James Rooney believes he has a bright future.

“Piltown Concorde went round the cross-country at Pau for fun and any question he was asked, he just went ahead and said, ‘I understand this one,’” he says.

“What a round showjumping, too, with the pressure on – he’s a scopey horse.

“Pau was an absolutely up-to-the-level five-star, so to go round with eight time-faults is a heck of a good base for a 10-year-old. Once Lizzie works on the flatwork, she’ll be up there in any five-star or championship field.”

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