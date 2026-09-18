‘I don’t know what eventing is going to be like without him’: British eventer retires first horse, who took him all the way to five-star

Tom Woodward has retired Low Moor Lucky after a career that included two international wins and the under-25 national title

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Tom Woodward, a rider in orange colours, rides bay horse Low Moor Lucky over a brush fence at Bramham Horse Trials 2025
Tom Woodward rides Low Moor Lucky to claim the national under-25 title at Bramham 2025
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Young British rider Tom Woodward has retired Low Moor Lucky, the horse who gave him his first international win and first start at five-star, at the age of 19.

Tom admitted he had been putting off making the announcement, but decided to release the news to coincide with the five-year anniversary of the pair’s first international win, at Cornbury in the young rider CCI3*-S in 2021.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.