The Burghley crowd gave eventing legend Ballaghmor Class the send-off he deserved, cheering him into his retirement in an emotional ceremony.

The four-time five-star winner and Olympic gold medallist was given a standing ovation in the Defender Burghley main arena yesterday (6 September) as he officially bowed out of the sport after his stellar career.

“We’re going to be honouring a very special horse, who was part of an Olympic gold,” the crowd was told, before a compilation of Ballagmor Class’s career highlights was shown.

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“Thomas”, owned by Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan, won Burghley twice, and the CCI5*s at Kentucky and Maryland five-stars once, and finished in the top 10 at that level 10 times, as well as being on the team that won Olympic gold in Tokyo.

One last lap of honour (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Oliver Townend, who rode him throughout his career, brought Thomas into the arena, to huge applause. As the crowd got to its feet, he cantered his final lap of honour, patting and patting his partner of so many years. Thomas, plaited, shiny and turned out to perfection, pricked his ears and looked ready to take on the test he had conquered twice before.

Oliver brought Thomas into the middle of the arena, joining his owners, dismounted and took the saddle off, with a final rub of the neck and kiss on the nose, as a basket of apples and carrots arrived for the star of the show.

Thank you, Thomas. A pat for Ballaghmor Class (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

“Oliver, this horse means so much to so many people, so many eventing enthusiasts around the world; can you explain to us just a little bit about what this horse means to you?” asked commentator Hugh Lochore.

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“No,” Oliver said, to laughter.

“Firstly, well done to everyone who’s looked after him over the years; as you can see, he’s finished extremely sound – and fat!” he added. “He’s just been –” overcome by emotion, Oliver was briefly unable to continue.

“Kids have dreams,” he went on. “And because of him, my dreams came true.”

Ballaghmor Class was led out of the arena to another standing ovation. He will live out his days with Oliver.

“Not only for Oliver but he’s made a nation believe in what we can produce here in Great Britain,” Mr Lochore said. “Thank you very much, Oliver, for sharing him with us.”

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