‘Because of him, my dreams came true’: tears, carrots and one last standing ovation as eventing legend is cheered into retirement at Burghley

Ballaghmor Class retires in front of a cheering, standing crowd in an emotional Burghley ceremony

Eleanor Jones&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Ballagmor Class stands in the main ring as he retires at Burghley
Ballaghmor Class retires in front of a cheering crowd
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The Burghley crowd gave eventing legend Ballaghmor Class the send-off he deserved, cheering him into his retirement in an emotional ceremony.

The four-time five-star winner and Olympic gold medallist was given a standing ovation in the Defender Burghley main arena yesterday (6 September) as he officially bowed out of the sport after his stellar career.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.