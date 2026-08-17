‘This isn’t the end, just the start of a different chapter’: five-star legend Topspin heads into semi-retirement

Alice Casburn has paid tribute to her great five-star campaigner Topspin

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Image shows Alice Casburn (GBR) riding bay horse Topspin and jumping a grey showjump, away from crowds in a grandstand, at Burghley Horse Trials in 2022.
Alice Casburn and Topspin, pictured at Burghley Horse Trials in 2022.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Alice Casburn’s star home-bred eventer Topspin is “happy, healthy and enjoying life in his field” – and will be back in work this autumn to enjoy an active semi-retirement.

The combination’s last event was the first under-25 World Championships (22 to 26 July), at which they were in the lead after the cross-country but Topspin was withdrawn before the final trot-up.

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Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.