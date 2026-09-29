‘The nicest mare on earth’: grand prix and World Cup winner retires as a much-loved family member with her old friend

Five-star winner and “the most wonderful horse” Stardust has retired aged 16

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Showjumper Harry Charles and Stardust pictured in the World Cup qualifier at the 2021 London International Horse Show
Harry Charles and Stardust en route to winning the 2021 World Cup in London
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Harry Charles’ London World Cup winner Stardust, who went on to success with Harry’s sister Sienna, is retiring to live out her days with the family – and an old friend.

The Chacco-Blue mare, with whom both Harry and Sienna had their first major CSI5* wins, is now 16, and Harry and Sienna’s father Peter told H&H the family made the decision together.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.