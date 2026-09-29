‘The nicest mare on earth’: grand prix and World Cup winner retires as a much-loved family member with her old friend

Harry Charles’ London World Cup winner Stardust, who went on to success with Harry’s sister Sienna, is retiring to live out her days with the family – and an old friend.

The Chacco-Blue mare, with whom both Harry and Sienna had their first major CSI5* wins, is now 16, and Harry and Sienna’s father Peter told H&H the family made the decision together.

“We felt her grand prix days are behind her,” he said. “We didn’t want to downrate her to a speed horse; she’s much better than that, so we felt it was better to retire her.

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“She’s in good shape; she was going to go to Oliva but we thought the right time is now. She’s had a good summer, been going well, jumped a few Nations Cups, been placed in a few grands prix and is still jumping 1.50m well.

“It’s lovely; she’s sound, she’s well, I can hack her out, she goes in the field. It’s wonderful.”

Peter bought Stardust despite the fact she had had some injuries and no huge successes.

“I saw her over two jumps,” he said. “I loved her blood and even though she wasn’t in good shape, she wanted to please. So without any ado, I bought her.”

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Sienna and Stardust at Royal Windsor (Image credit: Boots and Hooves Photography)

Harry started riding Stardust in 2021 and that October, they won their first grand prix together, at Horse of the Year Show. Peter said then that were he to compete again, she would be the one he would choose, and predicted a bright future for her. Two months later, she and Harry won the London World Cup leg.

They went on to win the Paris CSI5* grand prix the next year, and other top-level wins and placings, then in 2022, Harry offered the ride to Sienna.

“Sienna was recovering from some health issues and it was very generous of Harry to give the ride up for his sister,” Peter said. “She needed a good safe horse to go to five-star and we knew Stardust would do that.

Peter Charles and Stardust at home (Image credit: Peter Nixon)

“She’s been the most wonderful horse. She’d had some problems but she had a wonderful character, the most beautiful temperament and a willingness to do anything you asked her. She never stopped, or even looked sideways.”

Asked what the mare will do now, Peter said: “Stardust is going to be my pet at home. We’ll look at putting her in foal next year but it’s not essential; if she gets in foal, fine, and if not that’s also fine. She’ll have a great life here.

“Valkiry De Zance is here; I bought him at six years old and Harry and Sienna both won their first five-star competitions with him. They’ve travelled together and been stablemates, they know each other really well and they’re going to retire together.

“Stardust is the nicest mare on earth; she’s sweet, she always looks for you. Horses like her don’t come around the door very often.”

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