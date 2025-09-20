



There has been one withdrawal ahead of cross-country at the Agria Blenheim European Championships today (20 September).

Britain-based Swedish team member Sofia Sjöborg has withdrawn the 10-year-old Govalent, who scored 36.8 for 43rd individually after dressage. Sweden’s team placing, eighth, is not currently affected by Sofia’s withdrawal, but with their team down to three, they have lost their leeway for error in the next two phases.

Sofia said: “Sadly it wasn’t meant to be this year. ‘Zack’ tried for me in the dressage, but felt like he struggled a bit and wasn’t his normal self, leading to the lack of self carriage. I didn’t think too much of it but today [Friday] when I came out to ride him and give him a stretch he still just didn’t feel normal.

“We don’t quite know yet what it could be but he just feels not himself and under the weather. It is very disappointing not to be able to help my team mates tomorrow, but at the end of the day, it is the right decision. We have decided to withdraw before the cross-country.

“He is young and for whatever reason he isn’t feeling his best right now and we don’t feel it is in his best interest to take on the biggest track of his career not feeling 100%.

“A very big thank you to team Sweden who made this decision infinitely easier by being so understanding. We are all here for our horses and to show what amazing athletes they are. So if something isn’t right there is always another day.

“I will be there supporting the team in every way I can, cheering on from the sidelines.”

Cross-country starts at 11am.

