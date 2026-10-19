Laura Collett’s promising young eventer on the comeback trail after serious injury: ‘It ended up being quite dramatic’

Cooley Iceage has returned to work following a period of time off with a knee injury incurred while cross-country schooling

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A rider in a blue hat and top rides a grey horse over a brush fence
Cooley Iceage on his way to winning the British seven-year-old championship at Cornbury in September 2025 with Laura Collett
(Image credit: Peter Nixon/Cornbury House Horse Trials)

One of Britain’s most promising young event horses, Cooley Iceage, is back jumping at home, following a period of rehabilitation after he incurred a serious knee injury at the beginning of July.

The eight-year-old grey – ridden by Laura Collett and owned by Diana Chappell, Gillian Morris-Adams, Teresa Stopford Sackville and Carolyn Taylor – stumbled after jumping a log into water while cross-country schooling.

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Pippa Roome
Pippa Roome
Magazine editor and eventing editor

Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.