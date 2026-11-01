‘He’s still making dreams come true’: meet the 31-year-old pony who won at HOYS – again – and ‘absolutely loves his job’

Welsh pony Merlin, once found abandoned and tied to a tractor, went on to be at the top of the mounted games world

Eleanor Jones&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Chestnut pony Merlin in a mounted games race at HOYS
Merlin at HOYS 2026
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

A superstar pony who was once found abandoned, castrated and left tied to a tractor to bleed has won his fourth Prince Phillip Cup title at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) – aged 31.

Merlin, a 12.2hh Welsh pony who was rescued as a youngster, became one of the top mounted games ponies in the world, winning nationally and internationally – and making many young riders’ dreams come true.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.