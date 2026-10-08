‘She’s sassy, but she’s as good as gold’: 26-year-old pony bought for £700 wins first HOYS veteran final

Shemkia Snip and Kelsey Bishop lifted the first Veteran Horse Society veteran of the year championship sash at HOYS 2026

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Shemika Snip and Kelsey Bishop canter out of the ring at HOYS 2026
(Image credit: 1st Class Images)

Shemkia Snip and a very teary Kelsey Bishop took the first Veteran Horse Society veteran of the year championship sash at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

At 26, “Snippy” was the oldest in the class. South Wales-based Kelsey has owned the former brood mare for 17 years.

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Bethan Simons
Bethan Simons
H&H showing editor

Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.