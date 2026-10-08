‘She’s sassy, but she’s as good as gold’: 26-year-old pony bought for £700 wins first HOYS veteran final
Shemkia Snip and Kelsey Bishop lifted the first Veteran Horse Society veteran of the year championship sash at HOYS 2026
Shemkia Snip and a very teary Kelsey Bishop took the first Veteran Horse Society veteran of the year championship sash at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).
At 26, “Snippy” was the oldest in the class. South Wales-based Kelsey has owned the former brood mare for 17 years.
“I bought her to showjump,” said Kelsey. “But we went to a local show and someone encouraged us to try more showing and here we are. I never imagined that a pony I bought for £700 would be at somewhere like this, let alone win HOYS.”
Snippy really found her home in the veteran showing ranks. Among her many accolades, she was reserve supreme senior at Royal International this term, and is also London-bound, having qualified for all three of these coveted places at their first attempt.
Making the success even sweeter, Kelsey almost lost Snippy to colic.
“She had two nasty bouts of colitis,” said Kelsey. “Then she did a check ligament, so she had a long period of box rest. I thought I might lose her. But she’s back better than ever.”
Snippy gave a stunning show; she is full of presence and a big-moving mare.
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“She’s sassy, but she’s as good as gold,” said Kelsey.
Taking the runner up spot was Shonagh Stark with Susan Don’s Taffechan Flashman Bertie Blaze (Bertie), making their journey south from Scotland well worthwhile.
Susan has owned 21-year-old Berti – who has previously enjoyed a successful driving trials career at national level – for 12 years. He now participates in a less demanding attelage driving competitions with Susan and has also given a junior driver the opportunity to experience local driving events.
A versatile pony, Berti also competes in affiliated dressage with Shonah.
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Bethan joined Horse & Hound as showing editor in January 2025, after spending two years as Editor for Showing World. Having adored ponies since childhood, she started showing as a teenager and has enjoyed wins at major shows up and down the country, including Royal Highland, New Forest, and the Royal Welsh, as well as HOYS, RIHS and London. She is particularly passionate about Welsh breeds and is also a Welsh language commentator.