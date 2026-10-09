‘I don’t think she’ll retire easily!’ Meet the 19-year-old HOYS-winning superstar who’s made her rider’s dreams come true

The 2026 silver league final at HOYS went to Catherine Housman and her own mare Contrichta

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A rider and bay horse on their HOYS lap of honour
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

The winner of the NAF Five Star silver league final at the 2026 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) said she had thought this might be her 19-year-old superstar’s swansong – but the mare may refuse to retire.

Catherine Housman and her own Contrichta triumphed by half a second over Lucy Hassall and One For Lucy, from second in a six-strong jump-off. The fiery and fabulous mare, with whom Catherine has won and been placed up to 1.30m level, including coming seventh in this championship in 2022, manoeuvred like a pony, ears pricked from start to finish, and pulled off some cracking turns lines to seal the deal.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.