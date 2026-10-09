‘It was touch and go!’ Rider who broke her wrist straight after qualifying lands HOYS title seven weeks later

The 2026 bronze league final went to a rider who broke her wrist straight after she qualified for HOYS

Sarah Radford&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
A rider and bay horse clear an oxer at HOYS
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

A rider who broke her wrist “straight after” qualifying for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) has claimed the NAF Five Star bronze league championship, although her appearance at the final was “touch and go”.

Katie Benbow collected a ticket with her nine-year-old mare Latico at Northcote seven weeks ago but shortly afterwards a young horse she was hacking tripped and fell.

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Sarah Radford
Sarah Radford
Freelance journalist and reporter