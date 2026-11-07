‘He’s like Peter Pan’: 20-year-old superstar who broke his pedal bone comes back to win two national titles – and he ‘genuinely loves it’

The horse did not enjoy his retirement after a successful international career so has come back to doing what he loves

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A dark bay horse canters in a dressage test
(Image credit: Spidge Photography)

The rider of a dressage horse who was supposed to retire after a successful career but has overcome a broken bone to be a double national champion aged 20 said it is a privilege to have him in her life.

Sondra Rutter first rode Sirocco (Sushi) as a youngster, years ago, and got on with him so well that when it was clear he was not enjoying his retirement, owner Helen Illes remembered the bond and offered Sondra the ride.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.