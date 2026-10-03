From unrideable to unstoppable: the ‘dangerous’ £1 horse once facing euthanasia who has made all his owner’s dreams come true

The rider hope Thomas the Tank’s story will show starting late and not having thousands do not mean it’s impossible to achieve dreams

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A bay horse and rider landing over a huge hedge
(Image credit: Paul Buddin Photography)

A rider who hopped her first hedge four years ago has completed her first open team chase – on a £1 horse who faced being put down owing to his “dangerous” behaviour.

Sophie Edwards and Thomas the Tank are part of The Pheasant Pluckers, who came fourth in the open section of the Belvoir team chase on 27 September. Since Sophie bought her ultimate bargain horse in 2024, they have also completed the Cottesmore scurry and Silver Spur hunt rides, and a charity point-to-point.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.