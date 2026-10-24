Record-breaking jockey Saffie Osborne relives the ‘shock’ win that’s ‘changed her life’

Saffie Osborne, the first female jockey to win a British Classic, reflects on her historic success, fear of failure and heeding her father’s no-nonsense advice

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Saffie Osborne jockey headshot
(Image credit: Alamy)

This won’t change Joseph’s life, but it’s changed mine,” said Saffie Osborne, moments after her record-breaking St Leger win.

Saffie didn’t even have a ride in the St Leger on the Monday before the race. Less than a week later, she piloted the Joseph O’Brien-trained Highwayman into the history books at Doncaster, becoming the first woman to win a British Classic.

Lucy Elder
Lucy Elder
Senior news writer

Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.