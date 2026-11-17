When Ellie Callwood first rode between the flags six years ago, she could scarcely have imagined finishing the 2025/26 point-to-point season as runner-up in the ladies’ jockey championship, with 14 winners to her name across a number of horses.

The 23-year-old, who is based with trainer Kelly Morgan in Melton Mowbray, enjoyed her most successful season to date, recording multiple double days, her second podium finish at the Cheltenham Festival and her first few winners under Rules. With 22 horses in the yard for the season ahead, the momentum shows no sign of easing.

Although Ellie grew up immersed in life with horses, racing itself was not part of her family’s background.

Her earliest memories are rooted in Cheshire hunting country, following her father, Andrew, as he whipped-in for the Cheshire Forest. Her mother, Jo, was a top-level showing producer. Together her parents ran a string of hunter hirelings – 30 at their peak – alongside the family farm.

Ellie’s brother, Marcus, also serves as a whipper-in for the Cheshire Forest and has enjoyed success in the show ring himself, competing at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with Shires.

“Life was so busy for Mum and Dad that we didn’t have time for Pony Club or anything,” Ellie recalls. “I’d go hunting with Dad and that’s where I really learnt to ride. I remember being nine years old and being made to jump enormous rails on an Irish pony fresh off the boat.

“When my parents divorced, Mum started focusing more on showing and jumping, which was when I became more involved. We’d produce horses and sell them on, and I rode for other people a lot.”

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One of Ellie’s most significant partnerships in the show ring was with Ennis Boy, a 15hh working hunter owned by Tracey and Vicki Brooks. Ellie first competed him when she was just 12 and they qualified for HOYS in their first season together, finishing second. The pair went on to achieve further success together, winning at HOYS and standing Burghley Gold Cup champion in 2022.

“I knew showing wasn’t what I wanted to do forever – I only ever competed in the working hunter classes – but I feel fortunate to have ridden and won at some of the biggest shows in the country,” Ellie says. “It gave me a fantastic grounding and, ultimately, helped us make a living.

“Mum taught me a lot about resilience and keeping a level head. She also firmly believes that the horse must come first. Your partnership is the most important thing.”

About Ellie Callwood Age: 23 From: Cheshire Currently based: Kelly Morgan’s yard, Leicestershire Did you know? Although her career leaves little time for a break, Ellie has travelled extensively to ride professionally. Her travels have taken her to America, Ireland, France, and New Zealand.

Ellie Callwood and her two-time winner and third-placed Hunters’ Chase ride Music Drive, whom she describes as “one of the best” (Image credit: Nico Morgan)

Aside from a brief childhood ambition to ride in the Shetland Pony Grand National, Ellie had little exposure to racing, and her family had no connections to the sport.

“The Shetland we ended up with had only one eye, so that never happened,” Ellie recalls.

When she was 14, her showjumping trainer, Adrian Marsh, put in a good word with his friend, racehorse trainer Dan Skelton, securing Ellie a fortnight of work experience at his yard.

“It was one of the most influential experiences of my life,” Ellie says. “They let me ride out every day, even though they probably shouldn’t have, as I was small, weak and fairly rubbish! I was a bit timid, too, but they really let me get stuck in. I ended up staying for a few months because I loved it so much.”

The Skeltons put Ellie in touch with fellow trainers Tom and Gina Ellis.

“I remember meeting them for the first time and not saying a single word while sitting at their kitchen table. I don’t think they thought I’d last 10 minutes, but I’ve always been quietly determined,” Ellie recalls.

She left school at 16 to study part-time at Reaseheath College in Cheshire, while also riding out at Tom and Gina’s yard.

“There was no living accommodation available, so I lived in Mum’s lorry for a year,” she says. “Around that time, Mum bought me the racehorse Wounded Warrior out of Ireland, which was a massive thing for us as a family. We’d always ridden other people’s horses; we’d never had one of our own.”

Ellie began race-riding at 17, in 2020, when the easing of pandemic restrictions allowed her to get started. But success did not come overnight.

‘I don’t think they thought I’d last 10 minutes, but I’ve always been quietly determined’

“I had no clue what I was doing,” she laughs. “I often asked Tom and Gina why they let me carry on. I crashed out through the wing in my first race, riding Wounded Warrior, who had jumped at least 150 chase fences in his career and had run in the Grand National. Looking back, I was quite naive, maybe too brave, but I think that served me well in a way. I just carried on, even though it was a bit dangerous!

“I was a good rider, but race-riding is very, very different. I was lucky that Tom and Gina’s yard grew year on year, giving me the opportunity to ride plenty of different horses, including youngsters, and to school them week in, week out. I gained experience all the time.

“There was so much variety, and they weren’t afraid to put me on a horse and let me have a go. They taught me all the basics, although I worked hard too, and that can get you quite far.”

The following season, Ellie bought her first racehorse, Precious Bounty, who helped put her career on the right trajectory. Despite Ellie falling from him on their debut run together, the plucky gelding went on to reel off five wins on the bounce while Ellie was still a novice, progressing from maiden to open company and taking her to the Cheltenham hunter chase evening for the first time.

“He was also third in the John Corbett at Stratford the following year and gave me my first ride under Rules,” Ellie says. “He was such a strong-minded horse and often carted me around. I just had to sit, steer and stay on.”

Multiple double days, a second podium finish at the Cheltenham Festival and her first winners under Rules were the highlights of Ellie’s 2025/26 season (Image credit: Nico Morgan)

Keen to keep progressing, Ellie made the difficult decision to leave Team Ellis in search of a role that would allow her to pursue more outside rides. After spending a summer riding out in America and a month at Henry de Bromhead’s yard, she joined Kelly Morgan in Leicestershire, bringing Precious Bounty and her two dogs with her. That was three years ago and she has been there ever since.

“When I joined Kelly, we only had about 10 horses in the yard. We’ve now got 22 for the 2026/27 season,” Ellie says. “Kelly saw something in me and has given me opportunities I never thought I’d have. It’s hard enough to succeed in this sport, let alone when you have no background in racing, and without Kelly, I don’t think I’d still be in it.

“I’ve always been determined to make this work, but you also need the opportunities and the horses. Kelly has given me both.

“We complement each other, and we’ve grown as a team. People are bringing horses specifically for Kelly to train and me to ride, which is a great feeling. It’s exciting to see how far we’ve come.”

Ellie finished the 2025/26 season as runner-up in the ladies’ championship, beaten only by her former boss, Gina Ellis. Among the highlights was a double at Dingley aboard Bothwell Bridge, who won the four-miler in his final race before retirement, and then in the maidens with Kings Cowboy.

“Bothwell Bridge also took me around Aintree for the first time over the Grand National fences,” Ellie recalls. “It was a big learning curve, but one of my favourite days out of all time.”

Ellie also recorded her first winner under Rules, steering Potter’s Party to victory at Ludlow. The day got off to an inauspicious start when she wrote off her car en route to the racecourse.

“I had to get a taxi to the racecourse to ride him, so luckily we won,” she says.

More recently, Ellie enjoyed a win against the professionals at Sedgefield aboard the talented Cadillac Ranch.

The 23-year-old’s solid upward trajectory between the flags resulted in her ending last season as runner-up for the ladies’ title (Image credit: Nico Morgan)

Despite having established herself in the sport and with an exciting team of horses to look forward to, Ellie is realistic that racing still presents challenges for women.

“It’s probably more of a lads’ sport. You’ve got to be tough and strong. It’s not for the faint-hearted and you have to work hard regardless of your gender.

Ultimately, the horses don’t know whether you’re male or female. I’ve always had strong, competitive women around me, which has helped.

“Rachael Blackmore is someone I look up to greatly. She’s an incredible rider, and she’s also a lovely person.”

Ellie’s resilience has been tested both in and out of the saddle. Earlier this year, her partner, Sam Lee, died suddenly, leaving her to navigate an immense personal loss while continuing to pursue her career.

“Over the three years we were together, he pushed me out of my comfort zone,” she says. “He always believed in me and I’ll be forever grateful to him for the opportunities he gave me. He was a very good jockey himself. He’ll always be with me and I miss him a lot.”

Last March, Ellie finished third in the Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase (formerly known as the Foxhunter Chase) with Music Drive at the Cheltenham Festival, just a week after Sam’s passing.

“The day was a blur; it was such a physical and mental battle,” says Ellie. “Reflecting on it, amateur jockeys spend their whole careers trying to get placed in a Foxhunter, and I’d done it two years in a row. I knew I had an angel on my shoulder that day.”

With Music Drive and Kelly Morgan, whose Melton Mowbray base Ellie shares. “Kelly has given me opportunities I never thought I’d have,” says Ellie (Image credit: Nico Morgan)

For now, point-to-pointing is where Ellie sees her future.

“I really do love it,” Ellie says. “The crowds are incredible and plenty of die-hard racing fans go pointing. It’s a great atmosphere, as everyone’s there to support the horses and have fun.

“There’s no pressure, and people are there for the love of the sport.”

Ellie’s journey is testament to the value of hard work, determination and backing yourself when the going gets tough. As she looks towards the new point-to-point season, she remains focused on her own path, intent on making the most of the horses beneath her and allowing her results to do the talking.

Kings Cowboy, with whom Ellie delivered one part of a double at Dingley last term (Image credit: Nico Morgan)

Horses to watch

Music Drive

“People are bringing horses specifically for Kelly to train and for me to ride, which is a great feeling,” says Ellie (Image credit: Nico Morgan)

9yo gelding by Muhtathir out of Acland Street (Zabeel)

Owned by Tim and Ali Wheeler, Music Drive combines a consistent CV with plenty of heart and scope. Ellie rates him as “one of the best”. A runner multiple times at the Cheltenham Festival, he has twice returned to the winner’s enclosure with Ellie on board. She describes last year’s Festival experience as “the best day of racing she’s ever had”.

A cancellation and subsequent change of plans denied him the opportunity to fulfil his potential in the pointing field last season. Now raring to go, he has Ellie looking forward to getting back in his saddle.

Doreys Forge

5yo gelding by Court Cave out of Shantelle Line (Shantou)

At the other end of the experience scale, Doreys Forge is a new addition to the team, having previously run in just two bumpers. Small but athletic, he has plenty of scope and a sensible head on his shoulders.

“When you look at him, he’s the epitome of the perfect racehorse,” says Ellie. “He’s schooling and galloping well, and we hope he’s going to be a bit special.”