‘It’s the hardest thing we’ve ever set out to do’: Dan Skelton sets his team a high bar with ‘Operation 244’

When Dan Skelton finally captured the jump trainers’ trophy in April with unprecedented prize money after a three-year tussle with Willie Mullins, the focus turned to how many more records he would set

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Dan Skelton looking at a colourful logistics board
(Image credit: Megan Dent Photography)
Jennifer Donald
Jennifer Donald
Showjumping and racing editor

Jennifer is passionate at showjumping and her role as H&H’s showjumping editor has taken her around the world reporting from shows and interviewing riders, connections and those involved behind the scenes. Since joining H&H from BBC Sport in 2005, she has written on every subject across the equestrian sphere — from turnout rugs to stable management — and has interviewed gold medallists, world champions and winners galore. She also has first-hand experience of working in the equestrian industry as a riding instructor and yard manager.