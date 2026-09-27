‘If I were a horse, I’d like to live at this yard’: Harry Meade rides out at Christian Williams’ seaside training base

When it comes to racing yards, Christian Williams’ base Ogmore Farm is the one that broke the mould. Harry Meade visits the money-can’t-buy training facility making the most of its Welsh coastal surroundings

Harry Meade&#039;s avatar
By Edited by
Published In Features
Subscriber Exclusive
Harry Meade riding out at Christian Williams yard on chestnut horse in river
Harry Meade and his ride Fever Dream cool off in the river after work
(Image credit: Megan Dent Photography)

Harry Meade rides out for Christian Williams, and goes behind the scenes to learn about their routines, management and philosophy

I am always intrigued visiting yards to see how other riders and trainers do things. When I go to a yard to try a young horse, I’ll often get side-tracked in the corner of a stable asking niche questions about their work routine or some other detail.

CATEGORIES
Harry Meade
Harry Meade
H&H eventing columnist