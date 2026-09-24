H&H welcomed top event rider Harry Meade into the editor’s seat for this week’s edition of Horse & Hound magazine (24 September).

Harry – who was world number one for a 12-month period from last summer to June 2026 – chose and commissioned a range of features on subjects ranging from the benefits of tetrathlon for children to the evolution of cross-country course-design.

“It’s been an interesting and fun experience taking the reins at Horse & Hound,” said Harry, who weathered a cover photoshoot with award-winning photographer Peter Nixon on the hottest day of the summer.

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A more pleasant summer’s day was spent on the beach for Harry’s trip to Christian Williams’ National Hunt yard on the Welsh coast, where he rode out with the string.

“I love trips to other yards and learning about their routines, management and philosophy, seeing how that benefits the horses, and learning from the staff who experience it day in, day out,” he said. “I’d like to live at Christian’s yard if I were a horse.”

“I’d like to live at Christian Williams’ yard if I were a horse” Harry Meade

Harry is renowned for his cross-country prowess, frequently piloting multiple horses round inside the time at five-star, and is passionate about keeping this phase as the “centrepiece” of the sport. His choice of feature on the evolution of cross-country design shines a light on how designers have navigated the changes through the decades, with comments from the likes of Ginny Elliot, Mark Phillips, Lucinda Green and William Fox-Pitt.

“I enjoyed exploring how and why cross-country course design has changed, and hearing the perspectives of some of the most accomplished rides and designers in eventing history,” he said.

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There are more light-hearted elements, too. A family man, Harry delves into his children’s chosen sport of tetrathlon, and daughter Lily picks out her favourite products on the yard.

Harry also wanted to “champion the driving forces behind the scenes”, such as his own wife Rosie. Look out for the brilliant caricatures by Spitting Image artist David Stoten.