Harry Meade guest edits Horse & Hound magazine – and it’s a cracker

This week’s magazine is edited by Harry Meade, with the top event rider selecting a range of features from cross-country course-design through the decades to championing the WAGs and HABs that enable elite riders to flourish

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Harry Meade with Cavalier Crystal for H&amp;H guest edit
Horse & Hound’s guest editor Harry Meade at home with Cavalier Crystal
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

H&H welcomed top event rider Harry Meade into the editor’s seat for this week’s edition of Horse & Hound magazine (24 September).

Harry – who was world number one for a 12-month period from last summer to June 2026 – chose and commissioned a range of features on subjects ranging from the benefits of tetrathlon for children to the evolution of cross-country course-design.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.