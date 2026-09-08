‘Taking part doesn’t count in my eyes, you’ve got to win’: football’s Michael Owen targets top of racing’s Premier League

Michael Owen is bringing the same ambition that drove him to the top of the footballing world to his racing stables. H&H caught up with him ahead of the launch of new docuseries Meet the Owens

Martha Terry&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
Michael Owen holding racehorse Balon D&#039;Or
Michael Owen with racehorse Balon D’Or at Manor House Stables, which he has been building up since his footballing days
(Image credit: Isabel Pearce Photography)

When you say the name Michael Owen in the equestrian world, people are just as likely to think you mean the five-star event rider as the former England and Liverpool star striker.

But the footballing Michael Owen has, in fact, been obsessed with horses since he was a child.

Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.