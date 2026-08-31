Robert Whitaker on why he believes he can emulate his uncle Michael with a fourth King George V Gold Cup win

H&H’s showjumping editor Jennifer Donald caught up with Robert Whitaker for The Horse & Hound Podcast

Carol Phillips&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Robert Whitaker and Equine America Vermento accept the King George V Gold Cup trophy from Martin Clunes at the Agria Royal International Horse Show 2026
(Image credit: Elli Birch/Bootsandhooves)

Top British showjumper Robert Whitaker has made 2026 a year to remember, winning his third King George V Gold Cup at the Agria Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead with Equine America Vermento

“To win the King's Cup three times is amazing,” Robert Whitaker told H&H’s showjumping editor Jennifer Donald, when they caught up for the 180th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, sponsored by Equine America. ”It's definitely up there with winning the World Cup in Helsinki with Catwalk and my Hickstead Derby win.”

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Carol Phillips
Carol Phillips
Website editor

Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.