Robert Whitaker on why he believes he can emulate his uncle Michael with a fourth King George V Gold Cup win

Top British showjumper Robert Whitaker has made 2026 a year to remember, winning his third King George V Gold Cup at the Agria Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead with Equine America Vermento

“To win the King's Cup three times is amazing,” Robert Whitaker told H&H’s showjumping editor Jennifer Donald, when they caught up for the 180th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, sponsored by Equine America. ”It's definitely up there with winning the World Cup in Helsinki with Catwalk and my Hickstead Derby win.”

The venue holds a special place in the heart of competitors and showjumping fans alike. This is also true for members of the Britain's most famous showjumping dynasty.

Latest Videos From Horse & Hound Watch full video here:

“Hickstead has been a part of our lives,” explains Robert. “We've been going for years. As a kid watching all these classes, you always want to win the Derby and the King's Cup, and I'm fortunate to have done both. I'm really happy with my horses, my owners and my team at home – we've had a great year so far.”

Robert Whitaker on the King George: “It’s a difficult ring”

Looking back on that special day, Robert felt he didn’t have the ideal draw for the class.

“I was the first rider to go clear, which was good to be in the jump off, but it meant I was first to go. I thought there were going to be a few more clears, but I think there were five clears in the end.

“He's actually quite a quick horse, so my plan was not to overcook it and go too fast because I didn't think the other competitors were going to be ultra quick, and the ring is so huge.

Horse & Hound Newsletter Never miss out on the latest happenings in the equestrian world Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“From fence one to the finish, there's a lot of space between each jump, so the horses can get really strung out and a bit long and flat in their jump. So my plan was to go in and just keep it neat and tight, and just be quick where I could be quick, and keep his jump up in the air.”

The international arena at Hickstead can be a tricky place to ride, but both Robert and Vermento have plenty of previous experience to draw on.

“I think Hickstead's quite a difficult ring,” adds Robert. “It's a bit up and downhill, and the fences are a little bit different to other shows, but I've jumped him there from a young horse, and I think that's helped a lot. I think that's probably what's given him the little bit of an edge at that show.



”The King George is always difficult, but I know he jumps the water and the double of ditches, which are always in in that class, so that helps a lot when you know they jump them well.”

How a trip to Calgary helped

Robert credits a trip to Spruce Meadows for setting Vermento up for Hickstead, even though they didn’t have the best time in Canada.

“I went to Calgary for four weeks in the summer, and I had a bit of an up and down show there with Vermento,” he explains. “He did some really good rounds, and then I did some rounds where I thought I wasn't just where I wanted to be, but in the final grand prix, he jumped fantastic and was fifth.



“So I think for Hickstead this year, my preparation in Spruce with its big ring and long poles, probably helped.”

Unsurprisingly, bearing in mind all the success Robert has enjoyed on grass, he is a fan of big natural arenas, which he thinks can help the course-designer.

“I think it's nice to see these grass arenas because they look good and they're a bit more impressive. But also, I think when you keep jumping on the sand all the time, it's always the same for the horses. You're not jumping up and downhill – it's a flat surface, so it's difficult to build different courses where horses make mistakes.



“When you're on the natural ground and it is a little bit up and downhill, or maybe it's rained a little bit, the conditions aren't always the same. It makes it a little bit trickier for your horse – and a bit easier for the course builders.”

Will Vermento be back next year?

The question on everyone’s lips is, will Robert be back at Hickstead next year with Vermento to try and equal his uncle Michael Whitaker's record of winning the King’s Cup a fourth time?

“I don't see why we can't do it,” says Robert. “He's won it three times. You know, if he's fit and sound next year, he's only going to be 14. So if I look after him. maybe save him a little bit for that show next year, I don't see why he can't win it again.”

That will be cause for another massive Whitaker family celebration!

To hear more from Robert, listen to episode 180 of The Horse & Hound Podcast here, or search “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your favourite podcast app.