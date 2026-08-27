The Horse & Hound Podcast 180 with Robert Whitaker: ‘Winning the King’s Cup three times is amazing – and I think we can do it again’

Robert Whitaker won Hickstead’s King George V Gold Cup for the third time this season – and is eyeing up a fourth title next year

Carol Phillips&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Robert Whitaker and Vermento clear the Hickstead planks
(Image credit: Boots and Hooves Photography)

In episode 180 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is sponsored by Equine America, top British showjumper Robert Whitaker talks to our showjumping editor Jennifer Donald about his third King George V Gold Cup win at Hickstead, what life was like growing up in a famous showjumping dynasty and how his partnership with the talented Vermento came about.

Carol Phillips
Carol Phillips
Website editor

Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.