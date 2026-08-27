In episode 180 of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is sponsored by Equine America, top British showjumper Robert Whitaker talks to our showjumping editor Jennifer Donald about his third King George V Gold Cup win at Hickstead, what life was like growing up in a famous showjumping dynasty and how his partnership with the talented Vermento came about.

In this episode, Robert explains that he rode Vermento’s dam, a tall hot black mare called Vicky, in classes up to 1m50. He talks about how mother and son are different and why his father John Whitaker’s stallion Argento was a great match for her when they decided to put her in foal.

“Vicky was quite hot, so it was a good combination with Argento as he’s got a very good brain” Robert Whitaker on Vermento’s breeding

To hear more about Robert’s early life in the Whitaker family, how a trip to Spruce Meadows helped set Vermento up for Hickstead this year and why he thinks they can equal his uncle Michael's record of four King’s Cups at Hickstead next year, listen to the podcast.

Want to listen to more podcasts?

Every episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

Whatever your preferred discipline, there is so much to enjoy listening to in our podcasts. We love to hear your feedback on any of our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows, interviews with top riders and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website