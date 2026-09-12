We witnessed a glorious moment in racing history at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday (12 September) when 24-year-old Saffie Osborne became the first female jockey to win a British Classic race.

While nearly every glass ceiling has been smashed in jumps racing, Flat racing has so far been unable to emulate the showpiece successes earned by the likes of Rachael Blackmore.

Hollie Doyle had come closest, finishing fourth in the 2021 St Leger becoming the first female rider to be placed in a Classic race on the Flat.

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But on day three of the 2026 Betfred St Leger Festival at Doncaster, history was made on a hugely significant day for the sport of horseracing.

Former gold medal-winning eventer Saffie Osborne, a daughter of Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey turned trainer Jamie Osborne, rewrote the script to win the 250th running of the Betfred St Leger Stakes, the fifth and final British Classic of the Flat season after the 1000 and 2000 Guineas, Oaks and Derby.

Riding the relatively unfancied Highwayman for trainer Joseph O’Brien, she surged to the front in the 1m6½f contest to post a milestone victory in Britain's oldest Classic race.

“This won’t change Joseph’s life, but it’s changed mine,” said a tearful Saffie, who received a rapturous reception from the Yorkshire crowd as she returned to the winner's enclosure. “Any jockey wants to win a Classic, whether you’re male or female.

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“I don’t think I’ve ever been speechless in my life. I definitely didn’t have this on the bingo card for this week - I didn’t even have a ride in the St Leger on Monday morning, let alone one with a chance.”

Saffie Osborne: British Classic winner

Saffie Osborne switched from eventing to race riding in 2020 and landed her first Group race success in 2022. She became the first female jockey to ride a winner at Meydan, before taking the reins in her first Classic race in 2024.

This year, Saffie has enjoyed a tremendous breakthrough season, riding a winning treble at Ascot Racecourse’s King George meeting in July as well as a double at Glorious Goodwood.

This St Leger success will undoubtedly prove pivotal for the established new star of the weighing room, as we celebrate another long overdue milestone in the sport.

“I can't thank Joseph and his team enough for putting their faith in me,” said Saffie. “This means the absolute world and I'm in shock.”

A one-two in the St Leger for trainer Joseph O'Brien

Joseph O’Brien trained the first two home in the 2026 St Leger, with Highwayman’s stablemate Enceladus a length and three quarters behind in second. Amelia Earheart, trained by Joseph’s father Aidan O’Brien, finished back in third.

You can read the full report from the Betfred St Leger Festival at Doncaster with further insight from Saffie Osborne in next week’s Horse & Hound, in the shops Thursday 17 September.