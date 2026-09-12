Saffie Osborne makes racing history as first female British Classic winner: ‘I definitely didn’t have this on the bingo card for this week!’

24-year-old former eventer Saffie Osborne rewrites the history books as she becomes the first woman to win a British Classic horserace

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Saffie Osborne hold her arms aloft to celebrate after winning the Betfred St Leger Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday 12 September 2026 as she walks back in on Highwayman
Saffie Osborne celebrates winning the Betfred St Leger Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday 12 September 2026 as she walks back in on Highwayman. Saffie is the first female jockey to win a British Classic.
(Image credit: Alamy)

We witnessed a glorious moment in racing history at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday (12 September) when 24-year-old Saffie Osborne became the first female jockey to win a British Classic race.

While nearly every glass ceiling has been smashed in jumps racing, Flat racing has so far been unable to emulate the showpiece successes earned by the likes of Rachael Blackmore.

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Jennifer Donald
Jennifer Donald
Showjumping and racing editor

Jennifer is passionate at showjumping and her role as H&H’s showjumping editor has taken her around the world reporting from shows and interviewing riders, connections and those involved behind the scenes. Since joining H&H from BBC Sport in 2005, she has written on every subject across the equestrian sphere — from turnout rugs to stable management — and has interviewed gold medallists, world champions and winners galore. She also has first-hand experience of working in the equestrian industry as a riding instructor and yard manager.