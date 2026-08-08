‘I never thought I would be representing my country this soon’: former eventer selected for paracanoe World Championships

The selection comes just eight months after taking up the sport.

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Pictured former eventer Saffron Cresswell, who will represent Great Britain at the paracanoe World Championships.
(Image credit: Peter Nixon)

Former international eventer Saffron Cresswell has been selected to represent Great Britain at the paracanoe World Championships (26-30 August).

Saffron, 25, will compete in two boats; a va’a and a kayak, in 200m sprints, in Poznan, Poland.

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Becky Murray
Becky Murray
Senior news writer

Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.