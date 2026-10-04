Finding the joy: rider speaks up on living with life-limiting cancer, and how her horse has got her through

Sally Laverick is looking forward to getting back in the saddle again after major surgery

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Sally smiling with her piebald horse Dexter and retriever Pedro
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A rider who was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer years after she went into remission has spoken up about the need to “find joy” every day – and how her horse has helped her do just that.

Sally Laverick has had the bones in her hip and arm replaced, and been told the condition she has is not curable. But she is living with it, managing it and looking forward to riding again soon.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.