‘Her friendship, her motivation, her therapy’: how horses helped a young girl through multiple surgeries to dream of representing her country

The mother of a girl born with cerebral palsy, who has spent months in hospital, credits horses for seeing her through

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A young girl riding and patting a chestnut pony
(Image credit: Angela Hodge)

The mother of a young rider who was born with cerebral palsy, had multiple major surgeries and spent months of her short life in hospital credits the power of horses for seeing her through.

Angela Hodge told H&H her 12-year-old daughter Esme has always had a passion for all things equestrian, and that horses have played a major part in her progress.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.