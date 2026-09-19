A premature foal born with deformities so severe her survival was in doubt, orphaned hours after her birth, is thriving thanks to the dedication of those caring for her.

Penelope Pitstop was unable to stand after she was born in March, as her tendons were so significantly contracted, her “front feet were pointing to heaven”. Her dam died within 12 hours, from complications unrelated to the birth.

Penelope was referred to the independent Little Rock Equine Vets in Staffordshire. The clinic’s founder Shelley Cook told H&H: “She was small – but very determined.”

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Shelley added that the warmblood filly had a very traumatic start to life.

“Normally, when foals are born this premature, coupled with the severity of issues, their chances of survival are very slim,” she said. “Penelope was suffering from severe contraction of the extensor tendons and severe laxity of the superficial digital flexor tendon and deep digital flexor tendon at the back of the cannon in her front legs, coupled with incomplete ossification [the cartilage had not fully hardened into bone, in her knees, hocks and other areas].”

“The first challenge was simply keeping her alive,” Shelley added.

Penelope’s owner, Nick Cadman, found a foster mare and Twemlows Stud Farm helped the two bond. Once the pair had settled, the scale of her issues became clear.

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“It’s not uncommon for foals to be born a little weak or wobbly, but this was unlike anything we had seen before,” Ms Cook said. “She couldn’t stand properly and her front feet were pointing to heaven.

“When we took X-rays, the picture was even worse than we had expected, and the advice was that euthanasia might be the kindest option because her chances of survival were so limited. But we knew we had to try.”

(Image credit: Little Rock Equine Vets)

Shelley added that it was first thought Penelope had been born at 325 days’ gestation but when she was X-rayed again at six weeks old, they realised from her growth plates that she had been born at least two weeks “younger” than this.

“This was great from the perspective of having more time to aid her limb deformities, because it bought both myself and the farrier Henry Tracy more time to aid her recovery,” she said.

Little Rock worked with Nick and Henry on a treatment plan, creating bespoke extensions to support and reshape the filly’s feet, and giving her essentially round-the-clock physiotherapy.

“When I was presented with Penelope, I knew straight away it wasn’t going to be straightforward,” Henry said. “It was far from it. I knew that to correct the severe deformity was going to be a major undertaking with a very guarded prognosis.”

Penelope’s fetlocks had to be supported, while encouraging gradual correction of her leg position. Her team first tried plywood as it would take the weight but this only worked for 24 hours as it was too heavy. They developed a bespoke nylon extension that was light and strong enough to support Penelope as needed.

“The device effectively provided continuous physiotherapy, helping stretch the contracted structures at the front of the limb while supporting the lax structures behind it,” a Little Rock spokesperson said “At one stage, the team extended Penelope’s foot length by eight inches as part of the effort to gradually correct the deformity.

“The team used a combination of diagnostic imaging, bespoke supportive farriery and ongoing monitoring to manage the foal’s condition. The specially designed extensions altered foot placement and applied controlled support to the affected structures, with the aim of encouraging gradual correction while maintaining comfort and limb function.”

(Image credit: None)

But because Penelope was growing, and at first had very soft newborn feet, the design had to be continually reviewed and changed.

“Weight, flexibility and durability were all factors, and we also had to take into account the softness of the foal’s feet and the risk of pressure-related complications,” Shelley said.

Henry added that this case shows the importance of vets and farriers working together.

“Working alongside a vet you get along with and can work extremely closely with is one of the most valuable things you can have,” he said. “This has been, to this day, one of the most satisfying cases I’ve done.”

Shelley agreed, adding: “We invest a lot of time in working closely with local farriers and in continuing their professional development, and this case really demonstrates the value of that. Penelope needed a tailored approach, and that was only possible because the right team was around her from the beginning.”

Shelley added that Henry trimmed Penelope’s feet on Thursday (17 September), and “there is no noticeable deformity at all now either in front or behind – it looks like she now has good conformation”.

“Outstanding” care

Nick said both Shelley and Henry had been “outstanding”.

“They’ve been fully invested in Penelope from day one and their skill, persistence and attention to detail have made all the difference,” he said.

“Her front limbs are now very close to where they should be for her age, and to see her standing correctly on all four limbs after where she started is remarkable. We’re delighted with the progress she’s made.”

Henry added: “The outcome we have finished with is remarkable and I’m thrilled to see her happily running around the field. I can't wait to see how she turns out over the next few years.”

Shelley said the Little Rock team is looking forward to seeing Penelope grow up.

“We are keen to share Penelope’s story because it may encourage owners and professionals not to write these foals off too early,” she said. “Not every case will be manageable but there are many situations where a collaborative and carefully adapted approach can make a real difference. We can’t wait to see how Penelope progresses.”

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