‘We had to try’: orphaned foal born with feet ‘pointing to heaven’ and facing euthanasia saved by dedication of her top team

The filly was orphaned hours after her birth and had significant issues but her vet, farrier and owner worked together to save her

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Owner Nick holding Penelope and her foster mother with vet Shelley and farrier Tracy in front
Nick Cadman with Penelope and her foster mother,
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A premature foal born with deformities so severe her survival was in doubt, orphaned hours after her birth, is thriving thanks to the dedication of those caring for her.

Penelope Pitstop was unable to stand after she was born in March, as her tendons were so significantly contracted, her “front feet were pointing to heaven”. Her dam died within 12 hours, from complications unrelated to the birth.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.