Back from the brink: young rider recovering from intensive cancer treatment qualifies for London with pony a year after lifesaving colic surgery

Dylan Ward and McFlurry earned their London International Horse Show ticket at their second affiliated competition

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Young rider Dylan Ward kissing his bay pony
Dylan Ward and McFlurry at home
(Image credit: Georgia Kendall)

A young rider who has been through years of cancer treatment has qualified for the London International Horse Show – with his “pony of a lifetime” who survived colic surgery and has come back better than ever.

Dylan Ward, who was voted inspiration of the year at the 2023 Horse & Hound Awards, earned his London ticket with McFlurry at only their second affiliated showing competition. The pair will be contesting the British Show Pony Society performance pony not exceeding 148cm class. They qualified in July, eight months after McFlurry underwent his lifesaving surgery.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.