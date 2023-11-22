



The people and horses who have “gone above and beyond in the search for excellence” have been named as the 2023 Horse & Hound Awards winners, in partnership with NAF.

The winners in all 14 categories were announced in a ceremony this evening (22 November) at Dallas Burston Polo Club, in the presence of some 300 of the horse world’s great and good.

“It was fantastic as ever to join so many riders, supporters and industry experts to celebrate those who have achieved greatness and made a difference to the horse world in 2023,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins. “Thank you as ever to our long-term partners for these awards, NAF, and to all our hugely supportive individual award sponsors.

“Each of our shortlisted horses and humans was highly deserving in their own right, and I hope all know what phenomenal support they had from the Horse & Hound audience whether or not they picked up a trophy last night.”

The 2023 Horse and Hound Awards winners are:

• Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement: Terry Pendry

• HorseDialog Professional Rider of the Year: Ros Canter

• Absorbine Groom of the Year: Lucy Scudamore

• Whickr Showjumping Horse of the Year: Flying Tinker II

• Stretch & Flex by Equilibrium Dressage Horse of the Year: Glamourdale

• Black Nova Designs Event Horse of the Year: Lordships Graffalo

• EQUO Show Horse of the Year: Forgelands Hyde Park

• Tommy Hilfiger Young Rider of the Year: Alice Casburn

• Spillers Horse Feeds Amateur Rider of the Year: Amy Dixon

• NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year: Matt Strawson

• Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year: Sophie Fulton

• The Horse & Hound Podcast Inspiration of the Year: Dylan Ward

• NAF Natural VetCare Unsung Hero of the Year: Sarah Hills

• Agria Horse of a Lifetime: Cashelbay JJ

Sarah said: “Huge congratulations go to all of tonight’s winners, who have truly gone above and beyond in their search for excellence. It was fantastic to have separate horse of the year categories for dressage, event, showjumping and show horses for the first time this year, which is a nod to the fact that it is after all the horses who are the real stars in our world.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.