Have your say now! Who should win the 2023 Horse & Hound Awards?





The shortlists have been announced in the eighth annual Horse & Hound Awards in partnership with NAF – and you’ve got a week to determine who the winners will be.

Voting opened this morning (19 October), for the four shortlisted individuals in each of 13 categories, narrowed down from thousands of nominations, and closes in a week’s time, at 11.59pm on 26 October.

H&H magazine editor Pippa Roome said: “We’re excited to open voting for the Horse & Hound Awards in partnership with NAF. There were so many great nominations it was a hard job whittling them down to the shortlists and I hope our readers enjoy checking out the candidates’ stories, from medals to selfless dedication to our horses’ wellbeing.

“It’s over to the public now to choose the winners so make sure you get your votes in before the deadline.”

You can read all the finalists’ stories and decide which of them you think should win, on our dedicated awards hub as well as in today’s magazine.

More than 86,000 votes were cast for last year’s awards, and the H&H team is planning another glittering ceremony, this time at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, on 22 November.

The categories are:

• HorseDialog Professional Rider of the Year

• Absorbine Groom of the Year

• Whickr Showjumping Horse of the Year

• Stretch & Flex by Equilibrium Dressage Horse of the Year

• Black Nova Designs Event Horse of the Year

• EQUO Show Horse of the Year

• Tommy Hilfiger Young Rider of the Year

• Spillers Horse Feeds Amateur Rider of the Year

• NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year

• Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year

• The Horse & Hound Podcast Inspiration of the Year

• NAF Natural VetCare Unsung Hero of the Year

• Agria Horse of a Lifetime

• Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement (decided on by the H&H team)

