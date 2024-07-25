First hooves in Versailles as Olympic horses touch down





The first hooves have been heard in the grounds of the Palace of Versailles, as the Olympic equestrian events are about to get under way.

The event horses arrived yesterday (24 July), including Britain’s Lordships Graffalo, Bandai Du Loir, JL Dublin and London 52 (pictured).

The dressage horses are due to arrive tomorrow and the showjumpers on Sunday (28 July).

British Equestrian said the British event horses had had their first look at the venue, in a light training session yesterday.

An FEI spokesperson said: “For these four-legged Olympians who have been training hard to compete on a global stage, their accommodation is nothing short of a five star rating.”

Each horse will have a 4x3m box with rubber mats and bedding, but the venue also has dedicated grazing zones, as well as the six exercise arenas and a gallop track.

Should temperatures increase, the horses will benefit from high-tech cooling systems in their stables, as well as shade tents, misting fans and mobile cooling points throughout the venue.

“With a focus on welfare, the horses will be monitored using cutting-edge thermal imaging technology to detect and prevent overheating, allowing them to be in peak condition for competition,” an FEI spokesperson said, adding that there is also a world-class team of vets and physios at Versailles.

“The monitoring of Olympic horses begins 15 days prior to their arrival at the venue,” said FEI veterinary director Göran Åkerström. Each team is required to take and record the horses’ temperature daily using the FEI Horse App.

“Upon arrival, the horses are unloaded and examined by the Paris 2024 veterinary team to ensure they are in good health. Horses that pass this examination are installed in the stables by discipline, while any that do not are placed in isolation stables. Follow-up monitoring continues for 15 days after they leave the venue to ensure traceability for biosecurity reasons.”

