NAF and Agria revealed as joint headline partners for the Horse & Hound awards 2024





The team at Horse & Hound is delighted to work with joint headline partners NAF and Agria on the Horse & Hound Awards 2024.

This will be the ninth year of the Horse & Hound Awards and the ceremony will take place on Wednesday, 27 November at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “We are particularly excited about the 2024 Horse & Hound Awards and are delighted to be working with two great partners and huge supporters of the equestrian world, equestrian welfare and equestrian sport – NAF and Agria – to bring readers and followers these accolades.

“Every year, through these awards, we have the opportunity to share incredible stories of brilliant horses and riders and superb horsemanship – and there is something about an Olympic and Paralympic year that heightens expectations, performance and dedication to excellence.

“We are grateful to NAF for their longstanding title sponsorship of these awards and are delighted to welcome Agria to the title sponsorship, too, this time.”

Isla Boxall-Loomes, UK marketing manager at NAF, said: “The Horse & Hound Awards are one of the highlights in our events calendar; we very much enjoy celebrating the wonderful accomplishments achieved by amateurs and professionals alike and this year looks set to be another fantastic one with an exceptional summer of sport yet to come.

“All of us here at NAF believe in giving back to the industry that supports us and the Horse & Hound Awards allow us to do just that. We are particularly excited to be partnered with our good friends at Agria for this year’s awards and are already looking forward to what will no doubt be a magnificent evening.”

Vicki Wentworth, CEO Agria UK, added: “Agria is delighted to sponsor the Horse & Hound Awards for the second year – our second year of protecting horses in the UK with lifetime equine insurance.

“It’s hard to find busier people than those who work with horses, and that’s why the Horse & Hound Awards are so very special; it’s such a wonderful occasion to enable the equestrian fraternity to take the time to properly take stock and celebrate so much.

“We’re really proud to partner with NAF as joint headline sponsors, with our strong synergy of prioritising the health and welfare of horses, and striving for the very best in our fields in the equestrian world.”

Details of how to nominate potential winners for the awards will be in the issue of Horse & Hound magazine out on 22 August and the shortlists for voting will be unveiled in October. The awards report will run in 5 December issue. All the details will also be on horseandhound.co.uk.

