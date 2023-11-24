European champions, the late Queen’s stud groom and celebrated farriers: Horse & Hound Awards photos





The Horse & Hound Awards 2023, in partnership with NAF, took place on Wednesday evening (22 November) at Dallas Burston Polo Club.

It was a star-studded evening with some 300 of the horse world’s most celebrated personalities coming together to honour the heroes of 2023. You can check out the Horse & Hound Awards photos below.

Emma Fry (far left), eventing performance manager Dickie Waygood, who collected the HorseDialog Professional Rider of the Year on behalf of the winner Ros Canter, and Sue Pendry.

Leading show horse producer, Robert Walker (left) and the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award-winner Terry Pendry.

Gareth Hughes, whose mare Classic Briolinca was shortlisted for the Stretch & Flex by Equilibrium Dressage Horse of the Year award, and his wife, Rebecca.

Terry Pendry collects the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sophie Fulton (red dress) reacts to winning the Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year award.

The Horse & Hound Podcast Inspiration of the Year winner Dylan Ward takes to the stage to collect his award.

Badminton grassroots champion Amy Dixon wins the Spillers HorseFeeds Amateur Rider of the Year

Sarah Charnley, who was shortlisted for the Absorbine Groom of the Year award, congratulates the winner of the Tommy Hilfiger Young Rider of the Year Alice Casburn.

The Black Nova Designs table toast to a successful evening.

James Grieg, who was shortlisted for the NAF Five Start PROFEET Farrier of the Year, and Lyndsey Teader.

Trec national champion Amy George, who was shortlisted for the Spillers Horse Feeds Amateur Rider of the Year award, chats to Chris Paine, who was shortlisted for the NAF Natural VetCare Unsung Hero of the Year prize.

The Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award-winner Terry Pendry’s wife Sue.

The Horse & Hound team joins in with the fun of the evening.

Danielle Heath (left), who rides the EQUO Show Horse of the Year Forgeland Hyde Park, and Nicola Charles.

British under-25 grand prix dressage rider Megan Ingham (left) and her mum, Coral Ingham, who co-owns Imhotep who was shortlisted for the Stretch & Flex by Equilibrium Dressage Horse of the Year.

British five-star event rider Danni Dunn and her partner Bradley Thomas.

Olympian Kitty King and her husband Ben (left), with Simmone and Alex Bragg.

Show horse producer Ben Hester (far left), Lorna Edgar of Baileys Horse Feeds and equine vet Ben Payne.

Some of the winners at the 2023 Horse & Hound Awards, from left to right: Sophie Fulton, Lucy Scudamore, Lottie Fry, Matt Strawson, Alice Casburn, Sarah Charnley, Dylan Ward, Terry Pendry, Martyn Edwards, Danielle Heath, Amy Dixon, Maisie Kivlochan and Sarah Hills.

Horse & Hound editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins gets the Horse & Hound Awards 2023 underway.

Our award winners and honoured guests take to the dance floor.

Horse & Hound Awards photos by Peter Nixon and Richard Butcher.

