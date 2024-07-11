49 nations represented as definite entries for Paris Olympic equestrian events revealed





There are 49 nations represented in the Paris Olympics equestrian entries.

The definite entries have been released today (11 July) by the FEI, with 200 rider and horse combinations listed, along with 51 alternate combinations, who will travel to the Games and stable on site, and can be swapped in to compete under certain circumstances.

Although these are described as “definite entries”, in reality nations can still make late substitutions in the case of horse or rider illness or injury ahead of travelling to the venue.

Paris Olympics equestrian entries

Showjumping is the biggest equestrian sport at the Games, with 35 nations taking part. There are 20 showjumping teams in contention, plus 15 countries each send one individual.

A total of 30 nations will compete in the dressage, with 15 sending teams and another 15 each putting forward an individual.

In eventing, 27 countries will be represented. There will be 16 teams coming forward and 17 individuals – the individuals are from 11 countries, with some nations fielding two.

The 49 nations represented in the Paris Olympics equestrian entries are: Argentina, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Great Britain, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Syria, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United States of America and Venezuela.

When Paris last staged the Olympic Games in 1924, 17 nations sent horses and riders, and five countries – Belgium, Czechoslovakia, France, Sweden and Switzerland – sent full teams in all three disciplines.

